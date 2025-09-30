Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson come closer: Shocking announcement looms

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson set eyes on 'romantic reconciliation' amid turmoil

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who have been making it to the negative headlines recently, made a strong pact amid mounting pressure on King Charles to ban the former working royals.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been facing serious criticism after details related to their involvement with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were made public.

Most recently, Fergie's personal mail to the controversial figure, in which she called Epstein his "supreme friend", left Britons extremely upset.

Following the email leak, several charities, with whom the Duchess of York was associated for years, cut ties with her.

Sarah's former husband, Andrew, is also in the same boat of shame. From being accused of sexual assault to facing claims of being involved in the Chinese spy scandal, the Duke portrayed the royals in a negative light.

Amid the backlash, Heat World reported that the ex-couple is now leaning on each other, hinting that their disturbing situation could lead to a "romantic reconciliation."

An insider said, "Andrew hasn’t dated anyone in many years and a lot of people believe that’s because he only has eyes for Sarah, who’s been the definition of a soulmate and someone he trusts implicitly with all his heart."

The source shared that the Duke of York has been "consoling" and "advising" Fergie during the challenging period of her life.

The Duke and Duchess of York "still got that 'us against the world' vibe going on, it just makes perfect sense for them to formalise things again at some point and officially reconcile."

According to the report, it is expected that Sarah and Andrew might announce their reunion as they won't leave each other in times of need.