Josh Hartnett meets car accident while filming Netflix series: Know details

Josh Hartnett get in an car accident during Netflix shooting

Josh Hartnett was involved in a car accident in St. John’s last week while filming his upcoming Netflix limited series, according to a report from CBC.

The actor was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary patrol car on Thursday.

Both Hartnett and the driver were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but police confirmed that neither sustained serious injuries. The officer in the police car was also checked at the hospital.

Hartnett’s representative, Susan Patricola, shared that the actor was examined and released the same day, returned home, and was back at work shortly after.

Production on the series was not interrupted by the incident. Specific details about how the crash occurred have not been disclosed.

The six-episode limited series, still untitled, is filming on location in Newfoundland and features Hartnett as both star and executive producer.

The story follows a fisherman forced to defend his family, community, and way of life when a mysterious sea creature threatens a remote town.

Hartnett has recently made a strong return to the spotlight with roles in the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, the Black Mirror episode Beyond the Sea, and the films Trap and Fight or Flight.

He is also set to star in Verity alongside Anne Hathaway.