Prince Harry moves to tears as he recounts moments with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry moves to tears in emotional meeting

Prince Harry reportedly could not control his emotions and broke down in tears during his meeting with his loved one.

The Duke of Sussex, who reunited with his father King Charles on September 10 at Clarence House in London, thanked the monarch for keeping the doors of the royal household open for him.

"Harry moved to tears as he recounted endearing moments with Archie and Lilibet, telling the King anecdotes that touched his heart as well," an insider has claimed.

"The Duke also shared stories of Archie and Lilibet’s playful nature, which attracted a reaction from the monarch," according to the source.

They went on: "The King responded with a wow!"

Harry's trip was about focusing good causes while also having time to catch up with family and friends.

King Charles also wished to see them soon in response to Harry's desire to reconnect with the royal family.

The reunion, according to the source, involved hugs and tears. It was very emotional for both of them.

It comes amid speculations that the king will uphold his late mother's decision that there cannot be 'half-in, half-out' members of the working royal family.