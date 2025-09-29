Selena Gomez’s mom calls out news outlet for false report

Mandy Teefy slams shocking report about Selena Gomez’s wedding

Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, is ready to set the record straight about the singer’s big day.

The 49-year-old entrepreneur took to Instagram and responded to the news reports claiming her heart was “shattered” by the Disney alum’s decision to have her grandfather walk her down the aisle instead of Teefey.

The shocking news made headlines when an insider told Daily Mail, who also called Gomez a “bridezilla.”

Under the comments section of a post by Page Six, Teefey wrote, “This is ludacris [sic]! It was heartwarming [to see] him walk her down the aisle.”

Several fans thanked her for clarifying and slammed the outlet for spreading false information.

The Rare hitmaker, who was raised by her grandparents, had planned to have her grandad, David Michael Cornett, do the honours since the early stages of her wedding planning.

Teefey herself also posted a congratulatory message for the newlyweds on her account, sharing Gomez’s post and writing, “What a perfect celebration for the most kick ass couple I know! The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless! All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son in law @itsbennyblanco!!!”

She went on to add, “It was a fairytale come true and it was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!!”