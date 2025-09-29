Taylor Swift roasts herself in hilarious new 'Life of a Showgirl' promo

Director-Taylor is unimpressed with Showgirl-Taylor in the hilarious new promo

Taylor Swift has only four days left until the release of her new album, Life of a Showgirl. And in true showbiz fashion, she’s tearing herself down in the process.

In a new Instagram promo shared Monday, September 29, the pop megastar slipped into the role of a no-nonsense showbiz director, barking over-the-top critiques at none other than herself.

Wearing a sleek black suit and wielding a sparkling pink megaphone, “director-Taylor” ripped into “showgirl-Taylor” as she struggled to strike the perfect pose.

The bit begins with director-Taylor praising the scene: “We’re elegant, we’re luxurious, we’re in front of the most beautiful pink vinyl we’ve ever seen.” But the compliments quickly turn into cutting remarks aimed straight at her alter ego.

“What is going on with the posture? It’s giving ‘no girl,’ not ‘showgirl.’ What are we doing?” she scolds, as showgirl-Taylor awkwardly shifts her pose.

Director-Taylor tries her best to inspire, but it’s never enough: “Elegance, charm — not that.” At one point, the frustrated director asks someone off-camera, “Is there a school we can very quickly send her to?”

The multi-Grammy winner even pokes fun at her self-declared “cat lady” image, saying: “She’s got cat hair all over her!”

The Taylor-on-Taylor clowning didn’t stop there. Over on her Stories, director-Taylor continued with the sarcastic remarks: “We are still rolling, in fact, I was just waiting for you to get it together,” and “Ugh, there’s not enough coffee in the world”

The perpetually unimpressed director then declares, “And that’s gonna have to do” as she wraps up filming.

The latest promo unveils The Life of a Showgirl The Crowd is Your King Edition on Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer Vinyl available at Target.

Swift’s 12th studio album is set for release on October 3rd.