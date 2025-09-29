Prince Andrew renounced by UK's largest charity over new Epstein files

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has also been dropped by multiple charities

Prince Andrew is being totally disavowed by the NSPCC, one of the largest children’s charities in the UK after a new Epstein bombshell.

As recently reported by The Observer, newly released documents reveal the Duke of York stayed with Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida, while on a taxpayer-funded trip to the US promoting the child protection charity in May 2000.

During that visit, Andrew had been tasked with boosting the NSPCC’s £250 million Full Stop fundraising campaign. But records show he diverted from his official schedule, flying on Epstein’s private jet, the Lolita Express, alongside Ghislaine Maxwell.

A ledger even notes someone referred to as “Andrew” receiving a $200 massage at Epstein’s Florida mansion.

On Sunday, September 28, the NSPCC made their position clear with a sharp statement via The Telegraph: “Prince Andrew was a patron of the NSPCC Full Stop campaign, which ended in 2009. The NSPCC is appalled at the crimes committed by the now-deceased financier, Jeffrey Epstein.”

Although Andrew hasn’t been associated with the charity in over 15 years, it previously had to distance itself when he referenced his patronage during his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview. The NSPCC once again condemned Andrew after he privately settled his sex assault lawsuit with his accuser, Virginia Guiffre.

The new documents come as Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, also faces scrutiny over a resurfaced email to Epstein from 2011, in which she apologises to the convicted paedophile for publicly denouncing him weeks earlier.

Following the bombshell, Fergie was also dropped by multiple charities.

Due to the fallout, royal sources predict the Duke and Duchess of York are unlikely to be invited to the Royal family’s Christmas celebrations this year.