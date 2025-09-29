Dua Lipa wraps up Miami shows with love: ‘The very BEST!!!’

Dua Lipa moves fans to tears with Ariana Grande song

Dua Lipa is having so much fun at her Radical Optimism World tour.

After wrapping up her two-nights stay in Miami during which she treated fans with her energising performances at the Kaseya Center, the Levitating hitmaker took to her social media to appreciate the fans.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, September 28, the Grammy winner shared highlights from her recent shows in a series of photos and videos, alongside a caption.

"Having so much fun and doing it with the very BEST!!!! Thank you Miami for 2 beautiful nights [three kiss mark emoji]," she wrote.

During her first night in Miami on Friday September 26, the One Kiss songstress paid tribute to local legends Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine with an electrifying performance of Conga.

The following night on Saturday, September 27, the 30-year-old British-Albanian singer moved fans to tears with a rendition of Ariana Grande’s emotional hit song One Last Time, from her 2014 album, My Everything.

In addition to the fans, the Wicked star, via an Instagram Story, also appreciated Lipa’s sweet gesture of covering her song.

After the completion of her Miami shows over the weekend, the Houdini singer is taking her world tour in the US (Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle) during the months of October.

Following which Lipa will make stops in South America and Mexico in November and December 2025, with dates in Buenos Aires, Santiago, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Lima, Bogotá, and Mexico City, respectively.