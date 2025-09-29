Ariana Grande reacts to Dua Lipa’s emotional cover of 'One Last Time' hit

Dua Lipa moves fans to tears with Ariana Grande song

Even Ariana Grande couldn’t hold back her tears after Dua Lipa delivered a stunning rendition of Grande’s hit song.

The 7 Rings hitmaker went speechless after watching fans-captured and several other videos featuring the 30-year-old British Albanian singer covering One Last Time, song from Grande’s 2014 album, My Everything.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the Wicked star reposted the Levitating chart topper’s social media post with an emotional reaction.

The Florida native added an infinity and heart icon as well as a face holding back tears emoji in appreciation alongside tagging Lipa, who is engaged to Masters of the Air star Callum Turner.

The former Disney star's sweet gesture extended into a sweet exchange between the two pop stars.

The Houdini singer also shared Grande's appreciation post on her own Instagram stories with a row of white heart emojis.

For the unversed, keeping the tradition alive of covering locally inspired artist during her Radical Optimism tour stops, Lipa, who kicked off the U.S. leg earlier this month at Chicago’s United Center, moved fans to tears with Grande’s track, peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 2015.

Donning a fur-lined, sparkly black jacket over a lacy, see-through bodysuit on Saturday, September 27, during the second of two nights at the city’s Kaseya Center, Lipa garnered much love from her fans online as well with one commenting, "this cover is so good [heart eyes emoji]."

A concert goer chimed in saying, "I was there!! I cried so much during that." Meanwhile others shared their emotional reactions as well.