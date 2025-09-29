'Super Bowl 2026' halftime show predictions after Taylor Swift declines to take stage

NFL has certain factors to select performers for 'Super Bowl 2026'

Super Bowl 2026 is heading near, and fans can’t wait to hear the names of the celebrities performing in the halftime slot.

Taylor Swift was the potential artist to headline the much-anticipated event. But reportedly, she had backed out and turned down the opportunity.

As per the sources, the Blank Space singer declined the offer after the NFL apparently rejected to meet her demands.

Sports Business Journal reported that a source claimed, “Taylor Swift doesn't need exposure. She wanted a deal that reflected her value.”

This led to the decision to shift focus to other celebrities.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that following Swift’s decision to step away from Super Bowl 2026, the NFL has chosen international sensation Bad Bunny to headline the halftime slot.

He will be taking the stage at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California along with other performers, which are yet to be announced.

Potential Contenders for Super Bowl 2026:

Several factors will be taken into consideration while selecting performers for the halftime slot.

For instance, NFL’s choice of artists will be influenced by factors such as musical genre, previous experience with live television broadcasts, and audience demographic.

Besides this, market research also plays a great role as the league will surely want a performer, who can maximize social media engagement and viewership.

The NFL will also look up to artists who are able to give a highly refined performance in a complex transmission window.

All these elements will be narrowed down to find potential candidates to perform at the Super Bowl 2026.

Previously, Shakira, The Weeknd, Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé have performed in the past shows.