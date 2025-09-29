Dua Lipa moves fans to tears with Ariana Grande song

Dua Lipa surely made her last Miami concert on the Radical Optimism tour worth every second.

During the second of two nights at the city's Kaseya Center, the British-Albanian singer surprised the crowd with a breathtaking cover of one of Ariana Grande’s hit song One Last Time, from latter's 2014 album, My Everything.

While the song turned the venue into a sea of tears and cheers on Saturday, September 27, the clips quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with emotional reactions and hoping the Wicked star would notice to it.

One concertgoer shared, "I was there!! I cried so much during that.”

Others chimed in with heartfelt comments like "how precious," "awe sooooo beautiful," and "MOTHER x MOTHER" accompanied by teary-eyed emojis.

Another fan declared, "literally the best cover ever and I’m not exaggerating."

This heartfelt tribute to the 7 Rings hitmaker wasn’t the Levitating singer's only nod to Miami’s rich musical heritage.

On the night before, the Grammy winner treated the crowd with a spirited performance of Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine’s classic Conga.

Lipa, who is engaged to Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, has made it a tradition of delivering locally inspired covers throughout her Radical Optimism World Tour.