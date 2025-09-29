Miley Cyrus Malibu home is new now after wildfire disaster

Miley Cyrus Malibu home rebuilt after 2018 Woolsey Fire

Miley Cyrus is finally close to moving back into her Malibu home, nearly seven years after it was destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

In a new conversation with Pamela Anderson for CR Fashion Book, the 32-year-old singer revealed that the house she once shared with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth is almost ready.

“I’ve been working on a rebuild,” Cyrus shared in the interview released Sept. 22.

“I lost my house in the Woolsey Fire and have been rebuilding now for the last five years. It looks like it’s going to be all ready for me in the next couple of weeks.”

At the time of the fire, Cyrus was filming Black Mirror in South Africa. The flames tore through her home just a month before she and Hemsworth tied the knot. Their marriage later ended in August 2019, but the loss of the house stayed with her.

In an August 2023 TikTok, Cyrus reflected on the memories tied to the property, saying, “That house had so much magic to it.”

She explained that she recorded her first post–Hannah Montana album there, noting, “The Meet Miley Cyrus record was really where I started writing my own songs as a solo artist.”

She recalled how surreal it felt that the same Malibu house she once recorded music in would later become her home, before eventually burning down.

Despite the devastation, Cyrus has often spoken about finding a sense of renewal through the experience.

During a screening of her visual album Something Beautiful earlier this year, she admitted, “When my house burned down, that was the biggest blessing I've ever had in my life, actually.

Losing everything and being able to rebuild, and to be able to be purposeful and choose every piece that I'm gonna collect or also just about the people in my life.”

She added that the fire also brought clarity to her relationships, saying, “When my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down, and that again just led me to such magic and to have so much gratitude.”

The aftermath even changed her artistry.

Speaking with Joe Rogan back in 2020, Cyrus explained that her voice shifted following the fire.

“I could sing better after the fire. It was almost like it unleashed something,” she said, noting how the experience gave her a different outlook on life and her music.

Now, with her rebuilt home almost complete, Cyrus is preparing to step into a new chapter, one shaped by resilience, loss, and the freedom to begin again.