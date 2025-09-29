Matthew Lillard ‘waiting’ for something to join DCU

Mathew Lillard on joining the DC Universe

Mathew Lillard has his eyes set on the DC Universe and is hoping his old friend James Gunn might bring him into the superhero world.

Speaking during a panel at Los Angeles Comic-Con, the actor opened up about his interest in joining a DC project now that Gunn is co-head of DC Studios.

The two previously worked together on the live-action Scooby-Doo films, where Gunn served as screenwriter and Lillard played the beloved Shaggy.

“It’s been a long time. I have wanted to be in a superhero world,” Lillard told fans.

“I’ve wanted to be in [the DCU], if anyone’s curious. If you run into James Gunn, tell him I’m available.”

Reflecting on his past collaboration with Gunn, Lillard spoke fondly of their friendship and admitted he’s still waiting for a call.

“[He’s] one of my dear friends,” the actor shared. “I keep waiting for that invitation. I don’t know if it’s lost in the mail.”

For his part, Gunn has already spoken about his vision for the DC Universe, emphasizing that casting will involve a mix of fresh talent and familiar collaborators.

“We have hundreds of roles to cast,” Gunn wrote on X.

“As I’ve always done, some will be brand new faces, some will be actors I’ve worked with before, and some will be actors you know who I’ve never worked with. What matters most is the actor fits the role and they’re easy to work with.”

While fans will have to wait and see if Lillard joins the Justice League or another DC project, the actor is keeping busy.

He’s already lined up to appear in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in March 2026.

For now, Lillard seems more than ready to trade in his Mystery Inc. roots for a shot at the superhero spotlightm if Gunn gives him the chance.