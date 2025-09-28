Holly Willoughby's brand power grows despite on screen setbacks

Holly Willoughby's other shows 'Dancing On Ice' and Netflix's 'Bear Hunt' were both axed this year

Holly Willoughby has long enjoyed 'golden girl' status in the TV industry.

For over a decade, she was one of the most prominent television personalities, earning a substantial fortune during her 14-year-service on This Morning.

However, a dramatic twist unfolded when Holly was forced to step down from the show following a 'terrifying' kidnap and murder plot involving an obsessed security guard.

Adding to the setback, her other shows Dancing On Ice and Netflix's Bear Hunt-were both axed this year.

Despite these challenges, Holly has significantly boosted her income through high-profile brand partnerships and sponsored content.

Reportedly worth around £12 million, Holly's longest-running collaboration is with Garnier, where she has served as a brand ambassador for over a decade, fronting campaigns for their Nutrisse hair dye.

She also launched a fashion collaboration with Grenson, timed with the release of Bear Hunt series, and has worked with BeautyPie and homeware brand Dunelm.

In 2021, she introduced her own lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon.

However, a recent paid post promoting a £1,495 private healthcare treatment-received for free-drew public criticism.

Now, with rumours of a TV comeback alongside husband Dan Baldwin, it seems Holly's return to the screen will be just one part of her growing business empire.