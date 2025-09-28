Hilary Duff’s husband keeps up with birthday tradition in adorable note

Matthew Koma celebrates wife Hilary Duff’s birthday with heartfelt tribute

Matthew Koma penned down an emotional message for his wife, Hilary Duff’s birthday, leaving fans in awe.

The 38-year-old musician once again turned to Instagram on September 28 and celebrated the Lizzy McGuire star’s birthday with an adorable yearly tribute.

The Spectrum hitmaker shared a carousel of candid pictures of the actress alongside the lengthy caption, which read, “Happy birthday to my childhood crush, Janeane Garofalo, and to my best friend in the entire world @hilaryduff …”

The Grammy winner continued, “Your friends, your kids, your family…I don’t know how you’re physically or mentally able to be so present, give so much, and still make time for mahjong…but we’re all the luckiest to be on the receiving end of your love (and calendar coordination). You are everything good and bright on this space rock…and to wake up every morning, getting to face our days together, is winning the lottery again and again.”

Koma, who tied the knot with Duff in 2019, gushed, “Doing real life with you is my happy place, and makes everything outside of it seem simultaneously within the closest of reach and completely unimportant at the same time.”

The Inside Out singer also teased the Sparks songstress’ new music as he shared, “Working on your album with you this year, on your terms, framed how it works for you, has been the f--king best and I can’t wait for the world to hear what it sounds like when you get to speak directly to your people without anything or anyone standing in the way.”

Duff and Koma share four children, including the How I Met Your Mother actress’s son, Luca Cruz, 13, whom she welcomed with then-husband Mike Comrie.

They are parents to three daughters - Banks Violet, 6, Mae James, 4, and Townes, 1.