BTS V teases new album in works with studio clips

BTS V teases fans with studio clips ahead of new album

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, sparked excitement among fans with a sneak peek of what he’s been working on with his BTS bandmates.

On Saturday, September 27, the South Korean singer and songwriter sent fans into a frenzy with a random photodump, including several silent video clips from inside a recording studio

Though short and without audio, the clips were enough to send ARMY into a frenzy, eager to decode what might be coming next, with one commenting, "All the video clips with no sound are such a tease! I cannot wait to hear what they’ve been cooking."

Another wrote, "They’re cooking so hard on this album — I just know it’s going to be amazing!"

Others pointed out the energy in the clips, saying, "The studio session footage is such a tease, but what makes me happiest is the genuine joy they always seem to have while making music."

Among other photos, one snapshot captured the 29-year-old posing alongside J Hope and BTS leader RM.

Another showed him with R&B artist Prince Charlez, who has written songs for artists like Usher, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and Rihanna.

While a new BTS group album is already in the works with production reportedly starting in July 2025 and a release slated for spring 2026, some fans believe the Love Me Again singer may also be preparing to drop his second solo project, unofficially dubbed "KTH2.”

Following his military discharge in June, speculation around a new solo album by V has grown further as his debut solo album Layover was released two years ago on September 8, 2023, featuring the hit title track Slow Dancing.