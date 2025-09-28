Justin Bieber makes first appearance after Selena Gomez wedding

Justin Bieber made his first social media appearance just a couple of hours after his former longtime girlfriend Selena Gomez got married.

On Saturday, September 27, Selena, who dated Justin on-and-off for eight years from approximately 2010 to 2018, exchanged vows with music producer Benny Blanco in California.

Around the same time as The Only Murders in the Building star would be walking down the aisle during her dreamy wedding the Sorry singer shared a series of posts on his own social media account.

While Selena, 33, was exchanging vows with Benny, 37, the Stay singer was busy on the basketball court.

Photos and videos from the game showed him in an all-white basketball outfit, with his newly launched brand, Skyler, prominently embossed on the fabric.

As the Baby hitmaker singer was blowing off steam on the court, dribbling, passing, and scoring, fans quickly filled his comment section, reminding him about Selena.

One commented, "She’s getting married today, bro."

Another added, "Today, the great love of your life is getting married."

Some even wrote, "why you didn’t stop the wedding" and "she is gone forever now."

Meanwhile, many others flooded his comments with GIFs of the Emelia Perez actress.

While several fans have their own wild theories about Justin and Selena, especially since the wedding buzz began, it’s important to remember that both have moved on and are in different chapters of their lives.

Justin has been married to Hailey Bieber for eight years, during which the couple welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, now one year old.

Meanwhile, Selena and Blanco have been together for two years. They announced their engagement in December 2024, one year after going public with their relationship.