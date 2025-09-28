Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco seal love with fairytale wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco finally said “I do” in a celebration that lit up the weekend, turning their love story into forever.

The couple confirmed their marriage today on Instagram, with Gomez posting photos from their big day and the caption, "9.27.25,” along with white hearts.

The music icon looked breathtaking in a custom Ralph Lauren gown, while the music producer wore a sharp suit from the same designer.

Their journey to this moment has been filled with love and certainty, as the two went public with their relationship in 2023 and got engaged in December 2024.

Just last month, Selena admitted she never felt so sure about anything in her life.

Speaking on Therapuss with Jake Shane, she said, “You know, I just have never really felt so sure about something. And I also don’t want to jinx it by saying that.”

Benny has been just as open about his feelings, and in January, he revealed that from the very beginning he knew Selena was the one.

“The second we started hanging out, I was like, ‘This is my wife,’” he told Interview. He even shared that he told his mom early on, “This is the girl I’m going to marry.”

For the record producer, being with the Calm Down hitmaker meant shifting his whole perspective on life. He said their love has no ego and that they constantly root for each other’s success.

With vows exchanged and rings on their fingers, Selena and Benny have now started the next chapter together, giving fans the fairy-tale ending they been hoping for.