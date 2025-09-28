Justin Dior Combs makes urgent appeal for father Diddy before major hearing

Sean Diddy Combs about to draw to a close with important court proceeding

Sean Diddy Combs has reached a conclusive point in his case after the verdict was issued in July, and his family continues to stand by him since the beginning.

The 55-year-old rapper, who is a father to seven children, received a strong message of support from his eldest son, Justin Dior Combs, ahead of the most important hearing in his case.

Justin, 31, took to Instagram on Friday, September 26, and penned down a message on her Story, writing, “FREE PD ASAP,” referring to the Bad Boy Records founder.

Appealing for his father’s release, the actor ended the note on an “exclamation mark” emoji, as well as a song, Hate Me Now by Nas featuring Diddy.

The Last Night hitmaker shares Justin with his ex-girlfriend, Misa Hylton, and the couple welcomed their child in 1993.

The disgraced music mogul has been imprisoned at Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Centre since his arrest in September 2024, and is scheduled to receive his final sentence in a hearing on Friday, October 3.

Diddy is reportedly expected to face 20 years behind bars.