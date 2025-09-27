Kylie Jenner’s photo sent to beau Timotthhee Chamlet surfaces online

Kylie Jenner lets her outfit do the talking

Kylie Jenner is making office hours look a lot more glamorous and it seems she had someone special in mind.

A photo of the beauty mogul in her latest daring look, reportedly sent to beau Timothée Chalamet, has surfaced online.

The beauty mogul shared a series of Instagram snaps on Friday, showing off her toned figure in a very sheer, light-pink lace bodysuit complete with a black strip across the bust for a hint of modesty.

Jenner layered the bodysuit with a cropped jacket featuring a fuzzy trim, paired with white floral tights and open-toed heels with delicate floral straps.

Her long brunette locks flowed effortlessly past her shoulders, completing the chic, office meets runway vibe.

The snaps were taken inside the headquarters of her makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics, proving that even in business casual, Jenner knows how to command attention.

This comes shortly after the star sparked headlines for carrying a $163K Hermès Birkin as a plane carry-on, showing she isn’t afraid to mix business with bold fashion statements.

The snaps, taken inside what appeared to be a work studio, featured a pink neon sign spelling out “Kylie,” while colorful portraits of the star added a backdrop.

Known for sharing glimpses of her fitness routine online, Jenner continues to impress fans with her toned figure.

Last year, she addressed rumors about using Ozempic for post-baby weight loss, setting the record straight about her health journey.