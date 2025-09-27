Selena Gomez’s close pal to skip wedding due to unexplainable reason

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco get married this weekend after their engagement last year

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s grand wedding ceremony will be taking place this weekend, but a close friend of the songstress has reportedly excused herself from the event.

The 33-year-old actress and singer has invited her guests to Santa Barbara, California, for the weekend, where she will say “I do” to the music producer, 37, but her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Meryl Streep, will not be attending the event.

The Mamma Mia! star, 76, has reportedly backed out at the last minute, telling the Disney alum that she was “planning to attend” but “she now won’t be able to,” as per a Daily Mail source.

The insider did not explain the reason why Streep decided to skip the nuptials, but it was later revealed that the Devil Wears Prada actress had to film a scene for the film’s sequel at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan.

The other guests whose attendance is confirmed include Martin Short, Steve Martin, Taylor Swift, and Paris Hilton, among the rest.

The spouses-to-be got engaged last year in December after they had been dating for a year.