Glen Powell remembers getting ‘kicked off on the first day’ of one show

Glen Powell on one regret from early career days

Glen Powell may have become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stars, but even he has a lighthearted regret from his younger years.

While attending the premiere of Chad Powers on Thursday, September 25, the 36-year-old actor shared the one moment from his past he would happily redo.

“If I were to get a do-over,” Powell said, “there was a reality show I did when I was 15 years old called Endurance where I fell off the barn and I got kicked off on the first day.”

Laughing at the memory, he added, “I would do that over. You can look it up. It’s really sad. There’s definitely a video. Everybody watched it. You’re the only person that doesn’t bother me about it.”

The actor, now known for roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You, appeared in just one episode of Endurance back in 2002.

The Discovery Kids series, which was often described as a “kids version of Survivor,” sent teenagers to compete in challenges in Mexico.

Powell didn’t last long in the competition and has admitted in the past that the short-lived experience is something he doesn’t often talk about.

He had previously recalled the experience during a 2024 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the host joked that Powell’s tumble on Endurance was one of his “earlier forays into the world of action that wasn’t as successful.”

At the time, Powell admitted he was still embarrassed by it.

“It’s really pretty hard for me to talk about, to be honest. I’ve never talked about this publicly ever. The fact they pulled this out is shocking, but here we go,” he told Colbert.

He went on to explain the premise of the show, saying, “I was 13, I was on a show called Endurance; it’s basically a kids Survivor-type show. They sent us to Mexico and pitted us against each other. I wanted to be on the show really bad, and I got kicked off in the first episode.”

Though the moment might not have gone the way he hoped, Powell now looks back on it with humour.

For fans, it offers a rare glimpse into the early days of an actor who would eventually rise from a first-day elimination to leading roles on the big screen.