JK Rowling makes unexpected move after Emma Watson’s remarks

JK Rowling appeared to have responded to Emma Watson after the actress finally broke her silence on their strained relationship.

Watson spoke openly on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, where she addressed her connection with the author despite their differences.

The Harry Potter star explained that she would always value the experiences she had with Rowling, even though they were no longer close.

Watson said, “I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with.”

She added that she wished people could continue to love each other even when they disagree.

The actress also admitted she was most upset that a conversation between them never happened.

However, she stressed that her personal memories of Rowling would always remain special regardless of their opposing views.

Rowling, who previously criticised Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint for supporting transgender rights, seemed to take notice of his ex's remarks.

Shortly after the interview aired, the author reposted a parody video created by a satirist known as Intel Lady.

The clip mocked Watson for allegedly trying to reconnect with Rowling, hinting she might be seeking future work opportunities.

Rowling wrote she was “here for ALL the spoofs” while sharing the video.

The exchange reignited public attention on their fallout, which began when the Harry Potter stars Emma and JK supported the trans community.