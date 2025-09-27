 
close
Friday September 26, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes special arrangements for Selena Gomez's wedding: Report

Taylor Swift is confirmed to attend Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding tomorrow (Sept. 27)

By Web Desk
September 27, 2025
Taylor Swifts fiancé Travis Kelce will likely not attend the nuptials
Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce will likely not attend the nuptials 

Taylor Swift won’t be checking into a fancy hotel for her BFF Selena Gomez’s big day.

Instead, the pop megastar plans to stay at a private rental near the venue as she gears up to attend Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco this weekend, Page Six reports.

“She will be renting a house near the wedding venue, which is a secret to the public,” a source told the outlet on September 26, just a day before the reported wedding date. “Her security team feels it’s better than a hotel.”

The nuptials are set for Montecito, California, with Gomez and Blanco hosting an intimate two-day celebration. 

Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, likely won’t be by her side since the Kansas City Chiefs face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Swift and Gomez’s decades-long friendship makes her attendance a no-brainer. 

When Gomez revealed her engagement last year, Swift sweetly commented: “Yes, I will be the flower girl.” More recently, Gomez cheered on her bestie’s engagement to Kelce with the message: “When bestie gets engaged,” alongside a heart face emoji.

The guest list is expected to be star-packed, with Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short on hand, as well as some of Blanco’s A-list collaborators.

Most Read