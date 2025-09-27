Taylor Swift makes special arrangements for Selena Gomez's wedding: Report

Taylor Swift won’t be checking into a fancy hotel for her BFF Selena Gomez’s big day.
Instead, the pop megastar plans to stay at a private rental near the venue as she gears up to attend Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco this weekend, Page Six reports.
“She will be renting a house near the wedding venue, which is a secret to the public,” a source told the outlet on September 26, just a day before the reported wedding date. “Her security team feels it’s better than a hotel.”
The nuptials are set for Montecito, California, with Gomez and Blanco hosting an intimate two-day celebration.
Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, likely won’t be by her side since the Kansas City Chiefs face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Swift and Gomez’s decades-long friendship makes her attendance a no-brainer.
When Gomez revealed her engagement last year, Swift sweetly commented: “Yes, I will be the flower girl.” More recently, Gomez cheered on her bestie’s engagement to Kelce with the message: “When bestie gets engaged,” alongside a heart face emoji.
The guest list is expected to be star-packed, with Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short on hand, as well as some of Blanco’s A-list collaborators.
