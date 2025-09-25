Jimmy Fallon's roulette game sparks rumours of Taylor Swift 'Tonight Show' appearance

Fans are buzzing with speculation after Jimmy Fallon appeared to drop a major hint about pop icon Taylor Swift possibly appearing on The Tonight Show following the release of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl.

In a post shared Thursday, Fallon, 51, was seen playing roulette. Since he placed bets on the numbers 10,6, and 25, before the ball landed on 13- a sequence that immediately sparked theories among Swifties.

Many believe the numbers could be referencing October 6, 2025-just three days after Swift's highly anticipated twelfth studio album, set to release on October 3.

For context, 13 is famously Taylor Swift's lucky number and has been closely associated with her career for years.

Adding fuel to the fire, Fallon captioned the video: 'Not a lot going on at the moment,' a phrase Swift herself popularised after wearing it on a T-shirt in her '22' music video and during parts of her Eras Tour. The subtle nod wasn't lost on fans.

Previously, the newly engaged Taylor posted a photo from the upcoming album with the caption: 'A showgirl knows to save some of her best tricks for the grand finale....We are just 9 days away.!'

Naturally, Swifties are anxiously counting down to the album's release on October 3, 2025, while keeping a close eye on The Tonight Show lineup-just in case Taylor does make a surprise appearance.