Prince Harry's statement 'sets alarm bells ringing' in Palace

Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles III seemed like a potential turning point for reconciliation, but latest reports suggest it might have actually dashed hopes of mending fences with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex spoiled plans of rebuilding ties with the Firm within hours of meeting the monarch, with insiders claiming his latest remarks have "already set alarm bells ringing" inside the palace about what his return would mean for the monarchy.

Harry was all excited after seeing his father for the first time in more than a year during his recent meeting at Clarence House.

The father-son duo reunion, which came after months of speculation about whether the monarch would allow his youngest son to return to a more active role, lasted just under an hour.

But shortly afterward, Prince William's younger brother traveled to Ukraine, where he gave a televised interview defending his memoir Spare and insisting his "conscience is clear."

A palace insider said: "It felt like Harry blew everything up just as progress was being made. It was a totally wrecking ball moment."

"The king allowed space for personal talks, but Harry's choice to repeat his grievances right afterward looked careless and confrontational."

"It suggested he isn't able to draw a line between private and public," the source told Radar Online.

It's previously claimed by several royal authors that the palace won't welcome Harry with open arms as long as he continues to make family disputes public.

The source added: "The chance of returning is gone."