Michelle Keegan marks 'Brassic' finale with sweet BTS snaps

Michelle Keegan looked radiant and completely in her element in a series of behind-the scenes snaps she shared from the final-ever series of Brassic, ahead of its much-anticipated premiere.

The 38-year-old actress, who shares her five-month-daughter Palma with her husband, Mark Wright, also, 38, posted some heartfelt memories on Thursday as she filmed her final scenes as Erin Croft in the Sky series earlier this year.

For context, the mother of one has portrayed the fan-faovourite role since the show launched in 2019.

However, she took a break from filming to welcome her first child in March. In a new career-related post, on Instagram, Michelle shared several pictures teasing the final episodes of Brassic for fans.

She captioned the gallery ahead of the show's return: 'The last hurrah! Brassic Finale. Starts tomorrow on @skytv.'

In one of the pictures, Michelle is seen holding a phone with an over-excited expression alongside her co-star Joanna Higson.

Interestingly, in another shot, she appears to be subtly hiding her growing bump during her pregnancy.

For those unversed, it was announced in January that the upcoming seventh series would be the last.

Co-creator and writer Danny Brocklehurst confirmed the news in a statement, marking the end of the hit comedy drama.



