Duchess Sophie gives rare insight into parenthood with Prince Edward

Sophie and Edward are concluding their four-day diplomatic tour of Japan

Duchess Sophie is giving a rare glimpse into life as a parent with Prince Edward.

While visiting Tokyo solo on September 21 as part of her and Edward’s official Japan tour, Sophie, 60, shared a candid moment that revealed how much her family means to her.

During a moving meeting with Ukrainian refugees and evacuees, the Duchess of Edinburgh met 16-year-old Daniel Zagorodniy, who now lives alone in Tokyo after his parents returned to Ukraine.

“Who cooks for you? Who does the household chores?” Sophie asked, expressing sadness over the hardships caused by the war.

Daniel revealed he manages everything himself. As a mom to a teenager herself — 17-year-old James, Earl of Wessex — the story visibly struck a chord with Sophie.

“As well as studying? Goodness me. That’s a lot for a 16-year-old. Well, I’m sure your mother is happy to know that you’re safe. I don’t underestimate how hard it is, so well done.”

The Duchess also made a rare comment about her 21-year-old daughter, Lady Louise.

The Telegraph reported that Sophie’s face “lit up” when Daniel spoke of studying international relations, revealing that Lady Louise is pursuing the subject as part of her English degree at St Andrews.

Edward and Sophie began their four-day diplomatic mission to Japan last week. The are set to return back to the UK today, i.e. Monday, September 22.