Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive final verdict about Netflix contract

Sarandos delivers his honest verdict about Meghan's influence and star power

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos is opening up about the streaming giant’s longtime partnership with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Speaking on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast last week, the co-CEO of Netflix called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2022 documentary “successful in every measure” and praised Meghan’s star power, saying she has “remarkable” influence.

It’s the first time he’s publicly spoken about the couple since they renewed their deal with Netflix back in August.

Sarandos’ glowing comments come as Meghan’s second season of her cooking series, With Love, struggled to reach a wide audience. Still, he made clear that her ability to influence consumers is unmatched.

“One thing we learned early with Meghan… she has remarkable influence — remarkable,” he said. “People… hundreds of people… broke down every frame of the trailer.”

Sarandos also confirmed Netflix’s stake in Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, which sells wines, jams, and other products featured on her show.

“She has incredible power and influence. So that for me, it’s like okay well how can we enable this to be a more holistic thing. So that’s what that relationship is about,” he added.