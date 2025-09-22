Duchess Sophie glides in floaty gown in Japan

The Duchess channels Cinderella without the midnight deadline

The Duchess of Edinburgh brought a touch of fairytale magic to Japan on Sunday as she joined Prince Edward at the 2025 Osaka Expo.

Sophie turned heads in a dreamy Cinderella inspired outfit, proving that regal glamour can still feel approachable.

Her choice for the occasion was Beulah London’s ‘Ahana Bright Blue Polka Dress,’ a £520 silk crepe de chine number that balanced elegance with daytime ease.

With its floaty, shin-length skirt, belted waist, and neat button detailing, the dress struck the perfect blend of sophistication and charm.

Royal fashion watchers may have recognized the piece from May, when Sophie wore it to meet pensioners at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

Sophie Habsburg’s chic ‘Capri’ raffia bag in blue and neutral tones, paired with Penelope Chilvers’ High Mary Jane espadrille heels.

Fashion stylist Oriona Robb praised Sophie’s sartorial shift, noting that the outfit reflected “a more relaxed, everyday elegance.”

Unlike her more dramatic fairytale gowns, this sky-blue polka-dot number carried a gentle retro charm with its puff sleeves and button-front design, while remaining approachable.

“It’s less about spectacle and more about quiet refinement,” Robb explained. “The easy, fluid cut gives her freedom while keeping her polished, allowing her personality to shine rather than the dress alone.”