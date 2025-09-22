Duchess Sophie close bond with key royal on display during meaningful task

The Duchess of Edinburgh put on her brightest smiles as showed off the close bond she shared with an important member of the royal family.

On behalf of King Charles, Duchess Sophie is currently on her official Japan visit with her husband Prince Edward. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have dutifully taking on their engagements in Tokyo for the past three days. On their fourth day, the couple arrived in Osaka for their remaining duties.

However, Sophie stole the spotlight during one of her meaningful for visits as she posed alongside Princess Takamado, 72-year-old cousin-in-law of the Japanese Emperor, at the Osaka Expo on Monday.

The Women’s Pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025 which aims to bring together people and innovations from around the world to address global issues. Sophie also spoke at a UN Women panel event which highlighted women’s achievements worldwide.

During the photo-ops with the British photographers, Princess Takamado beamed next to Sophie as the two royals posed next to each other.

The fondness that the two royals each other was notable in their interactions.

Princess Takamado of Japan is a longtime friend of the Sophie and Prince Edward. Over the years, they have often been seen together at numerous royal weddings and events, reflecting a warm and enduring friendship across royal families.