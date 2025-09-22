King Charles, Prince William major differences unfold as Harry returns

King Charles' true feelings about Prince William were exposed after Prince Harry returned to the royal house.

For the unversed, the monarch and his youngest son sat for a private conversation at Clarence House over tea on September 10.

The context of the meeting is not known as of now, but it was seen as a major step towards their future reconciliation.

Royal expert Tina Brown claimed that the new development showcased that King Charles missed' his darling boy Harry.

However, the monarch is reportedly upset with the Prince of Wales' constant resentment towards peace talks.

Writing for the New York Times, the royal commentator shared, "It's no secret that Charles desperately misses his prodigal son who, in earlier days, was always the fun, ebullient scamp compared with the haughtier, more Hanoverian William."

Tina believes that the future King, William, is not able to let go of Harry's past mistakes and his public attacks on the royal family.

She said, "It's understandably enraging for William to see his treacherous younger brother, who spent the last five years trashing his family on TV and promoting a back-stabbing, best-selling book, bounding around the British charity circuit, doing a well-received side-dash to Ukraine and upstaging the photo ops of William's own diligent engagements.

The monarch is "tiring" of William's "self-righteous intractability" amid the ongoing family problems.

Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment, "wants to re-embrace Harry - if only he can keep his mouth shut."