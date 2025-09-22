Dua Lipa shares stage with legendary musician at MSG show

Dua Lipa made her four-night run at Madison Square Garden more exciting by inviting a legendary musician.

On Saturday night, September 20, the Levitating hitmaker took the MSG stage in New York City for the third show and surprised the concert goers by bringing out Nile Rodgers.

The duo then treated the live audience to an electrifying performance of Chic’s 1978 disco classic Le Freak.

Throughout her Radical Optimism World Tour, the British-Albanian pop star has consistently paid homage to each city she visits with a locally inspired cover and her recent run of shows was no exception.

During her previous MSG performances, she kept up the tradition by adding a quintessential New York flavour to her setlist.

Earlier in the week, the New Rules singer paid tribute to the Big Apple with covers of local classics, including Alicia Keys’ No One and Blondie’s One Way or Another.

After celebrating her 30th birthday during a brief break in August, following two months of shows across Europe, the Grammy winner resumed her World Tour in North America with back-to-back performances in Toronto on September 1 and 2.

Then she concert-hopped through Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta before settling in NYC for a four-night stint at the iconic venue, set to wrap on Sunday, September 21.

Additionally, the North American leg continues with upcoming stops in Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Lipa, who is engaged to Callum Turner, will also head to South America and Mexico, with additional dates scheduled across major cities in the region.