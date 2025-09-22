Steve Martin cancels major tour dates following Covid setback

Steve Martin was forced to cancel two comedy tour shows after testing positive for Covid just hours before going on stage.

The 80-years-old star, who has been touring with his long-time collaborator Martin Short, was set to perform in Virginia Beach and Richmond over the weekend.

The comedy legend broke the news on Instagram, writing, “Dear Virginia Beach and Richmond. Sadly, I have come down with Covid. I can’t possibly do the shows that you deserve."

"So Marty and I must cancel tonight and tomorrow. But we will return under better circumstances.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of a dog wearing Mickey Mouse ears, keeping the mood light despite the cancellation.

Later, Martin shared another picture showing his positive Covid test strip beside a negative flu result, adding the caption, “Hey! No flu!” Fans quickly flooded his comments with well wishes.

One follower wrote, “I hope you feel better very soon, Steve. Take extra care of you,” while another admitted they had waited over 40 years to see him live.

Promoters confirmed that refunds would be issued for the cancelled shows, and Martin and Short are next scheduled to appear in Florida on October 4, with additional stops in Las Vegas, Boston, Pittsburgh and Austin before the tour wraps in Cleveland in April 2026.

The setback came just days after Martin appeared at the Emmy Awards with Martin Short and Selena Gomez, celebrating the success of their hit series Only Murders in the Building, now in its fifth season.