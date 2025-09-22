Reese Witherspoon addresses necessary ‘shift’ in Hollywood

Reese Witherspoon on changes in Hollywood, AI and personal experiences

Reese Witherspoon is opening up about the changes she sees coming to Hollywood in the upcoming years.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the Oscar-winning actress spoke about how shifting attention spans and the rise of artificial intelligence will reshape the way films are made.

Using her own children as an example, Witherspoon pointed out how different their habits are compared to when she was a teenager.

“I noticed my kids weren’t going to the movies,” she said.

“I had teenage kids. I went to the movies every Friday and Saturday night. Kids don’t go to the movies. Usually, people are seeing one movie a year in the theaters with their kids.”

The actress further added, “You’ve got to go where the audience is, not lament the fact that they didn’t show up or have what I call ‘old-school-itis,’ which is like, Well, in my day. Well, it just doesn’t work that way! Attention spans are shifting. The way we make movies is going to change radically in the next two to three years.”

Reese Witherspoon on AI in Hollywood

When asked if artificial intelligence is part of that change, Witherspoon agreed.

“Everybody knows it. You just have to understand how it’s going to happen. Because we still have to layer our consciousness on top of it, and use it as tools. Otherwise it’s just a runaway train.”

Beyond her perspective on the future of entertainment, Witherspoon also shared something deeply personal on The Interview podcast, recalling how an abusive relationship in her younger years left a lasting mark on her self-esteem.

“I was very good at being a professional and showing up and doing the right thing, but I wasn’t emotionally mature when I was young,” she revealed.

“You get into relationships that don’t work for you, and sometimes you don’t even see the dynamics that are happening.”

She explained that walking away from the toxic relationship was only the beginning. The harder part was undoing the damage from the cruel words and experiences she endured.

“It took me a while to reconstitute myself,” Witherspoon admitted.