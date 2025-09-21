Diddy's son drops song with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter North

Kanye has been publicly supportive of Diddy

Christian “King” Combs, the son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, just dropped a song that features North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

On Thursday, September 18, the 27-year-old dropped his new music video for “Lonely Roads,” a track produced by Ye and featuring Ye’s 12-year-old daughter alongside singer JAAS.

North closes the song with a confident verse: “Doing everything I want, that’s the key to life / When you see me shining, then you see the light.”

Christian’s lyrics also nod to his father’s legacy, rapping, “Put the whole world against me, I’ma keep the same face… Still the king like T.I., still bop like D-I-D-D-Y.”

The video, filmed at Diddy’s home, captures Christian spending time with siblings Quincy, Justin, Jessie, D’Lila, and Love.

At the end, he thanks fans for standing by him through “one of the darkest times in my life,” a reference to Diddy’s legal troubles.

The release arrives just weeks before Diddy’s October 3 sentencing after his sex trafficking and racketeering trial concluded.

Ye has been publicly supportive of Diddy and even attended his trial, though he was denied entry.