Kate Middleton breaks Prince Harry's heart with silent move

Princess Kate sent a clear message to Prince Harry with her latest move amid peace talks with King Charles.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex met with his father at Clarence House during his recent four-day trip to the UK.

On September 15, Harry turned 41, and the happy occasion was celebrated by his beloved wife, Meghan Markle and his fans across the world.

However, no wishes were sent by Buckingham Palace and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A royal expert, Duncan Larcombe, told Hello! Magazine, "Kate’s silence spoke a thousand words,”

"They didn’t post anything on his birthday, which the royals normally would do. So Kate’s message was loud and clear: the ball’s not in our court, Harry – it’s in yours," he added.

The royal commentator stated that the future King and Queen adhere to royal protocols by maintaining silence; however, their subtle actions make their feelings about Harry clear.

Duncan said, "They have kept silent throughout all of this and rolled with all the punches, so they’re forced into subtle, secret messaging – which is what this seems to be. They’re not prepared to call Harry’s bluff by sending him joyful birthday wishes, so they remain silent and avoid him at all costs."

It is important to consider whether other senior members of the firm would accept the Duke's return after Charles and Harry's meeting at the royal house.