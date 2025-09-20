Microsoft Xbox prices spiked in US amid macroeconomic uncertainty

Microsoft has announced the sudden increase in retail prices of several Xbox consoles in the US in the midst of prevailing macroeconomic uncertainty driven by tariffs.

The revised pricing for all Xbox Series X and Series S models will take effect from October 3, 2015.

In the recent development, the company refused to surge prices for other accessories, including controllers and headsets.

Although in the recently issued statement, Microsoft did not attribute the sudden change in prices to Trump-imposed tariffs, “We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration,” Microsoft said on its website.

Here is the detail of revised version of Xbox prices

Previously, Xbox Series S started from $379, now it will start at $399.

However, the version equipped with 1TB of storage costs $449 up from $429.

The Xbox Series X console will see a surge of $50, costing $599.

The Xbox Series X with disc drive now costs $649, up from $599.

The most expensive version Xbox Series X with 2TB of storage will cost $799, up from $729.

It will mark the second hike this year in which tech companies have increased prices in the US. The prices will not be changed in other countries.

Besides Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo have also raised prices on its consoles in the US after Trump’s imposition of sweeping tariffs.