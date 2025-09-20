Millie Bobby Brown embraces motherhood with iconic lifestyle

Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a glimpse into her new life as both a young star and a new mother.

The Stranger Things actress shared fresh photos on Instagram that showed her looking confident in a burgundy crop top and matching leggings.

Millie's blonde hair was casually tied back while she completed the look with plum toned lipstick.

The 21 year old recently embraced motherhood after adopting a baby girl with her husband Jake Bongiovi earlier this year.

Her caption read, “Not a ballerina… but I play one,” while she tagged her fashion line Florence by Mills Fashion.

Millie said her brand “is made to be worn your way because nothing fits into just one box—and neither do you.”

On September 1, the rising star quietly revealed her daughter for the first time, as tucked into a carousel of images was a photo of Bongiovi carrying the baby in a carrier while boarding a private jet.

However, the little one’s face was covered, keeping her identity private.

The couple, who married in May 2024, confirmed their adoption on August 21. “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” the actress wrote.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were three. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi," she continued.

The actress openly spoken about wanting children, as earlier on the Smartless podcast she said, “Since I was a baby… I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

She added that both she and her husband dreamed of having a big family.

Moreover, the adoption marked a new chapter for Millie Bobby, who described her home as always open and filled with love.