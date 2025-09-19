Taylor Swift makes exciting career move after sparking curiosity

Taylor Swift’s much awaited project confirmed to be released

Taylor Swift has doubled the excitement for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, by reportedly confirming another project to be released simultaneously.

The 35-year-old pop superstar is making a comeback so strong, to the big screen, which will come out the same day as the album.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker seems to have planned a companion movie to the album, which might be the follow-up movie to the Eras Tour film released in 2023, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Grammy winner’s fans have been waiting for the second part since the end of the record-breaking tour.

The film that Swift released two years ago became the highest grossing concert film of all time, setting a record at $261.6 million revenue globally.

Since the Lover songstress described her upcoming album as a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the glamourous and non-glamourous parts of being a pop superstar getting up on the stage everyday and performing for an audience, the Eras Tour seem to be a fitting project to be covered on the companion film.

However, Swift or her management, Taylor Nation, have not yet announced what the theatrical project is about.