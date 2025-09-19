Sarah Ferguson brings tears to eyes with emotional handwritten letter

Sarah Ferguson shared an emotional message after Prince William's 'furious' reaction to her former-husband Prince Andrew's presence at a sombre royal event.

On September 19, the Duchess of York marked the death anniversary of her mother, Susan Barrantes, with a heartfelt note.

She shared a photo of her handwritten letter, which reads, "My Dearest Mum, I would love to tell you and show you how brilliantly your grandchildren are doing as Mothers."

Fergie added, "Thank you for giving me the Irish magic, Enthusiasm of life. Love you. Your Devoted daughter, Sarah."

It is important to note that Sarah Ferguson returned to social media with a new statement after she and her former partner, Andrew, were "ignored" by the future King, William, at the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

In the photos, the Prince of Wales was seen visibly updated with his uncle, the Duke of York, who often brought negative attention to the royal family with his involvement in controversies.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie told The Mirror, "He has been at pains to distance himself from his uncle and not be photographed with him."