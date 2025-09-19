Zayn Malik’s new song 'Break Free' hits streaming platforms

Zayn Malik gives fans another reason to fall for him all over again with the release of his new single, Break Free, an original track he recorded for the video game Borderlands 4.

On Friday, September 19, the song landed on Spotify in some regions, coinciding with the game's worldwide launch.

As a self-professed long-time fan of the Borderlands franchise, Zayn, 33, jumped at the opportunity to record a track for the new game.

Break Free was inspired by the high-octane, action-packed nature of Borderlands 4 and its new setting on the planet Kairos. It is not part of an upcoming album but only a special collaborative release for the video game.

Since the song has been unlocked for some listeners, fans have taken to Reddit to dissect the beats, lyrics, and overall theme.

Sharing their reactions, one admirer wrote, "I love the song, the chorus is very catchy, the instruments, the guitar solo, the only thing I missed is a high note like in Sour Diesel."

Another asked curiously, "What are the song credits, did Zayn write it? did he sing it solo or are there others."

"I fully enjoyed the song. It’s pretty catchy and upbeat," a third gushed.

A fourth honestly commented, "it's a little lackluster."

"Vocals are meh, not really any high notes, pretty repetitive, no beautiful signature Zayn bridge, nothing really in the song that I love about Zayn's music. Although, I guess that was expected because Zayn didn't write the song, he just sang it the way they told him to,” the user explained, giving it a rating of "6.5/10."

Before the release of Break Free, Zayn told Variety that he had "fun experimenting with new sounds" for the track, which follows his more intimate 2024 album, Room Under the Stairs.



