Dakota Fanning gives seal of approval to Elle Fanning, Gus Wenner's relation

Elle Fanning is beaming with happiness about her relationship with Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner, and it's clear why - her sister Dakota Fanning has given him the thumbs up.

In a joint interview with Vanity Fair, Elle shared that Dakota "loves him" and that "that's the seal of approval." This endorsement from her older sister is especially meaningful given their close bond.

The couple's whirlwind romance began in 2023, and their first meeting with Dakota was far from ordinary. Elle recalled the night Gus and Dakota met at an after-party in Las Vegas, saying, "We were newly dating, and I really cared about him. They were at the same after-party—she turned around, and there he was. Then they had this whole night of gambling. Dakota was with all of her girlfriends, and I’m getting sent videos. She’s dancing with Gus."

Dakota chimed in, "But I used some stern words. Just warnings, cautions said with a smile.… It went great. He’s the brother I never had."

Elle isn't shy about showcasing her love for Gus on social media. In fact, she believes that if a partner doesn't post their significant other on Instagram, it's a red flag.

"If your partner doesn’t post you on Instagram, that’s a red flag. I love my boyfriend, and we’re going to post each other," she told the outlet.

The couple has been Instagram-official since Valentine's Day 2024, when Elle shared a photo of Gus with the caption "My funny Valentine".

Elle Fanning and Gus Wenner started dating in 2023 and made their relationship official at the 2024 Golden Globes.