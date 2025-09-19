Yolanda Hadid pours heart out as Bella Hadid battles Lyme disease

Yolanda Hadid poured her heart out in an emotional post as her daughter Bella Hadid continues to battle Lyme disease.

On Thursday, September 18, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her Instagram to detail the sufferings her daughter is going through while being struggling in silence.

Alongside a series of photos of Gigi Hadid’s younger sister lying in the hospital bed, the heartbroken mother opened up about how much her daughter has endured recently.

"As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence, has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me," she began the lengthy caption. "The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone."

"I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer," Yolanda, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, continued. "Even so, I am the CEO of my health and after fifteen years of searching the globe, I am still determined to find a cure affordable for all."

"To my beautiful Bellita," Yolanda penned a heartfelt note for her daughter in the post that comes just one day after Bella, 28, shared photos from a hospital bed on her own account while apologising for her recent absence from public life. "You are relentless and courageous."

"No child is suppose to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease," Yolanda, 61, went on to praise the supermodel’s "bravery" and "willingness to keep fighting for health" despite countless setbacks they have faced during their health journey.

The mother of three wrotr to Bella about "the unknown hell you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013," adding, "I am so proud of the fighter that you are."

"This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together," she wrote before referring to her daughter as a "survivor" and "Warrior."

Bella was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, alongside her mom and her younger brother Anwar Hadid.