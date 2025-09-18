Kaseya Center spotted in GTA 6; sparks fan frenzy: Netizen react

Rumors are circulating among the GTA 6 community after a viral post on Reddit claimed that the Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat, appears in the latest trailer.

Fans are now debating whether basketball games or missions inside a stadium could be part of the game.

However, the fans reaction was overwhelming, with many expressing excitement, while others took a measured approach until confirmed by Rockstar Games.

As per the details by PC Gamers, eagle-eyed fans have spotted what appears to be Kaseya Center in GTA 6’s trailer background during a scene near the 25-second mark.

The arena’s structure, lights, and location bear a resemblance to the real building.

As per some leaks, map speculation also lists Kaseya Center among one of the highlights in the Vice City-based setting in the game.

Meanwhile, another rumor report suggests the game will include sports like basketball and football and potentially arenas where matches happen, according to the online platform SportsKeeda.

Fans react

As soon as the post went viral on social media, it quickly gained attraction online and sparked discussion.

One Reddit user commented on the post, “A mission would be cool.”

Another user jumped in and wrote, "That's a stretch. I'd be impressed but...Do we really want to sit and watch a fictional team play that no one knows or cares about?

As someone else said, "I like the idea of a mission in the arena (which could justify a simulated basketball game). I could also see them using the venue for a real-life act similar to Split Sides in GTA IV. Although TBH I don't expect that to happen either."

One more GTA fan commented, "I'm surprised rockstar hasn't done professional sports events in the game yet. They could do SO MUCH with the announcer dialogue."

Although some fans are speculating about potential missions or events at the Kaseya Center, others remain skeptical about its inclusion.