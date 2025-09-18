World Athletics Championships javelin throw final in progress

The World Athletics Championships javelin final is in progress, with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem battling against top international throwers.
Arshad began his campaign with a throw of 82.73 metres, placing him seventh after the opening round. However, his second attempt ended in disappointment as he committed a foul, putting pressure on him to make up ground.
In his third attempt, Arshad managed 82.75 metres — only a slight improvement on his first throw — before fouling again in his fourth attempt, leaving his medal hopes in jeopardy.
On the other side, India’s Neeraj Chopra recorded 83.65 metres on his very first throw, while compatriot Sachin Yadav stunned the field with a massive 86.29m effort to take an early lead.
According to the start list, Germany’s Julian Weber opened the final with the first throw, followed by Grenada’s Anderson Peters, before Arshad stepped in as the third competitor.
It is worth recalling that Arshad had qualified directly for the final from Group B, where he produced a strong 85.28m throw, raising hopes for another big performance in Tokyo.
