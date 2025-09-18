Sabrina Carpenter returns to origins with new career stint

Sabrina Carpenter revisits iconic show after celebrating major milestone

Sabrina Carpenter is making a return to her Disney roots as she has been announced as the part of another Disney show.

The 26-year-old popstar, who rose to fame as a child star on Disney, will be appearing on The Muppet Show for its 50th anniversary.

The Bed Chem hitmaker will be gracing the stage at Muppet Theatre alongside the original character Miss Piggy for a one-off show in 2026.

“It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights, it’s time to get things started as The Muppet Show returns for a triumphant event on Disney+ in 2026 with special guest star @SabrinaCarpenter!” the announcement read on social media, on Wednesday, September 17.

The statement continued, “This brand-new installment from The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures will feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the gang as they return to the Muppet Theatre to put on a variety show filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos.”

The Grammy winner would not only star in the show but also join as an executive producer, along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee.

This comes after Carpenter earlier made headlines as the headliner of next year’s Coachella festival.