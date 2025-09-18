Justin Bieber Coachella 2025 salary revealed

Justin Bieber secured hefty paycheck for Coachella 2025

Justin Bieber is set to earn a massive payday for his upcoming Coachella performance.

According to a new report, the pop star secured a $10 million deal to headline the 2025 festival, and he did it without the help of an agent.

An insider told Rolling Stone on Wednesday that Bieber negotiated directly with Goldenvoice, the promoter behind Coachella, and landed $5 million per weekend.

“It’s a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it’s something he built entirely on his own,” the source said.

“Between headlining Coachella and the success of [his album] Swag, it’s clear this is the start of an exciting new era for Justin — one where he’s fully in the driver’s seat.”

The reported payment is in line with what other top-billed acts at the festival receive. Bieber, 31, hasn’t had formal management since parting ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun in 2023 after nearly 15 years.

Their professional split followed financial disputes, which were later settled in July 2024, when Bieber paid more than $8.8 million to Braun’s company Hybe.

This week, Coachella announced Bieber as one of its headliners alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Anyma. The festival will run over two weekends, April 10–12 and April 17–19, in Indio, California.

Bieber celebrated the news on Instagram by sharing the official lineup with the caption, “Member used to drive a Yukon,” referencing lyrics from his hit song on Swag.

Hailey Bieber joined in, commenting with another lyric: “IN THE CITAYYY.”

The Coachella deal follows the release of Bieber’s seventh studio album Swag in July and its follow-up, Swag II, in September.

The projects included deeply personal songs dedicated to his wife Hailey and their one-year-old son, Jack Blues.