Prince William and Kate arrive for Banquet at Windsor

Prince William and Princess Kate step out in style

The Prince and Princess of Wales set the tone for this evening’s glittering banquet with a striking Instagram post showcasing their regal ensembles.

Prince William embraced tradition in a classic Windsor tailcoat, perfectly in keeping with the evening’s white tie dress code.

At his side, Princess Kate captivated in a bespoke creation by British couturier Phillipa Lepley, a silk crepe gown layered with a full length gold Chantilly lace coat.

The coat itself was a work of art, adorned with hand embroidered roses crafted in couched gold cording, accented by delicate French knots.

The evening’s grandeur reached new heights as the King and Queen, joined by President Trump and First Lady Melania, made their entrance into St George’s Hall for the State Banquet.

The King and the President appeared particularly engrossed, leaning in closely as they exchanged words.

King Charles, Queen, and The Trumps arrive at Banquet

Tonight’s State Banquet boasts a guest list as glittering as the table settings themselves, with royals, political heavyweights, and business titans seated side by side in St George’s Hall.

On one side of the table, guests will find Senator Marco Rubio alongside King Charles, President Trump, and Princess Catherine.

Directly opposite sit financier Scott Bessent with Queen Camilla, First Lady Melania Trump, and Prince William.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been placed next to Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Jeanette Rubio, wife of the U.S. Secretary of State.

Tech leaders are also in the mix, with Apple’s Tim Cook, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman all in attendance.

Rupert Murdoch and golf legend Sir Nick Faldo a U.S. Masters champion will also take their seats at the lavish spread, ensuring the evening is as much about conversation as it is about ceremony.