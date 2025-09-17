'Try Guys' Ned Fulmer and his wife Ariel break silence on cheating scandal

Ned and Ariel Fulmer confirm they are no longer together

Former Try Guys star Ned Fulmer and his estranged wife Ariel are finally speaking out about the cheating scandal that rocked their marriage three years ago.

On Wednesday, September 17, Ned and Ariel confirmed to People magazine that they are indeed separated. The confirmation came just hours before Ned dropped the debut episode of his new podcast entitled Rock Bottom.

During the podcast, Ned and Ariel confirmed that they have not been a “couple” since the scandal first broke out, but acknowledged that they still remain in each other’s lives.

“We are still friends, we have children together, we go on trips together,” Ned explained (the former couple share two young children).

The podcast was the first time Ariel got to speak out about her experience after finding out about Ned’s affair “from the fans.”

“I was so blindsided,” she recalled, admitting that she thought the now-infamous picture of Ned with his sister — not the Try Guys employee with whom he was cheating.

“What was so f***ed up in my brain that I couldn’t see what was happening in that picture?” Ariel expressed.

Eventually, Ariel says she was able to process Ned’s infidelity, and though they tried couple’s therapy and even attempted to reconcile a few times, Ariel says she just couldn’t forgive Ned.

“How can you forgive somebody for lying to you? For cheating on you. No. F*** no,” she said.

However, they remain civil: “We’ve been together for a long time, and you are the father of my two beautiful children… We’ve worked through a lot of stuff, and the fact that I can be around you and still have a good time and enjoy spending time with you and enjoy spending time with my kids — I think that’s a win.”