Helen Skelton turns tables on Gethin Jones with cheeky passcode remark

Helen Skelton shared a sweet moment with her co-host Gethin Jones during Wednesday's episode of This Morning Live.

The pair, who have previously shared some flirty exchanges on Instagram and have been making headlines in recent months over their rumoured romance, returned to the studio for the latest installment of the programe.

A light-hearted exchange between the co-hosts during the Ask The Experts segment through out the show.

Towards the end of the episode, Helen, 40, a mum of three, beamed as she sat with Gethin, 47, to read out questions that had been sent in.

After a brief panic when she couldn't find Gethin's phone, Helen said: 'Oh, there it is! That was a concern.'

Helen continued: 'So we have put the questions into the WhatsApp, time for Ask The Experts.'

At one point, Gethin grabbed his mobile out of her hands and told her: 'You don't know my pass code. So let me do it.'

But Helen cheekily clapped back: 'Actually, I do!' a remark that eft the crew laughing.

Earlier, Gethin teased Helen about her outfit b posting a photo of her alongside a snap of Toy Story cowboy Woody, cheekily captioned it: 'Today's @bbcmorninglive host! Helen swiftly reposted the playful jab.

The pair were also spotted enjoying a cosy lunch yesterday, just days after reports suggested they were 'cooling their romance.'